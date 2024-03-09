Free Questions Hot Answers: What act of kindness will you never forget?

Hi idiots. We're trying something new.

As some of you know, I've recently joined the Free Beer and Hot Wings team as a new producer. If you didn't know: hello! Part of joining a new team is getting to know the people on it, so naturally, I've been asking them a lot of questions and thankfully, they haven't gotten sick of my yapping (yet).

However, it did get me thinking: If I have questions, other people probably do too. So let's get some questions answered, and maybe we can all learn a thing or two together.

Free Beer: What's a random act of kindness someone did for you that you'll never forget?

"When I was 21, I was working at a screen printing place and I was helping an elderly woman get her order done. We chit-chatted about my major and my post-graduation plans, and I told her I was moving to Omaha after college for a job and how nervous I was. She assured me I would be okay. Then, I carried her box to the car and she reached into her purse and pulled out a rosary. I’m not catholic, but I understand the significance.

But it wasn't just any old rosary. It had been hers for a long time, and she had met Pope John Paul II and he had specifically blessed it for her. Yet, she gave it to me to keep me on the right track. It was a priceless thing for her. Completely irreplaceable, and she gave it with such care to an absolute stranger. That has always stuck with me. Although, admittedly, sometimes in my more cynical moments, I wonder if she had a box of them in her car from Costco and just liked to spread the word. Then I shake myself. It was very genuine."

Kelly - If you could telepathically say something to all 8 billion people on Earth, what would you say?

Rather than be an agent of chaos like others who might have had this opportunity, Kelly chose to give some words of inspiration (which I think is awesome). She wanted to pass along a quote from the 1973 Pulitzer Prize winner, author, and photographer Eudora Welty.

"All serious daring starts from within."

Hot Wings - Who is a celebrity who looks like they don't shower?

Hot Wings answered this question so fast and so accurately there wasn't much need for an explanation. Look at these greasy boys.

"100%, hands-down, not-even-close, Kid Rock. Johnny Depp is a close second."

Maitlynn - What is something that is way more common than people realize?

Tummy troubles are so in right now, honestly.

"The amount of people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy is way more common than people realize. I live by the “hot girls have stomach problems”. But it is still somehow surprising when I run into more and more people who also have similar tummy troubles."

Steve - What is one thing your parents did that you either won't do or find yourself doing?

A classic question. This one was inspired by those Progressive commercials. Steve has two kids and I thought it would be interesting to see if there was anything he's found himself doing that his parents did, or if there was anything he won't do as a parent.

"The one thing I hope to never say to my kids that my parents always said to me is anything that starts with, “As long as you’re living under this roof…” Although, let’s be honest. I’ll say it, just like every other kid who has eventually become a parent themselves."

I think saying this is a right of passage as a parent, personally.

Those are my questions this week! If you guys like these, I'd love to start including your questions as well.

