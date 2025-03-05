Hi Idiots.

During the Free Beer and Hot Wings Report, we talked about the current world record holder for folding and throwing paper airplanes, and not only his record, but his new record that he set by beating himself. He didn't just beat it; he smashed it by an entire second, which is pretty impressive considering his original record was 6.1 seconds and his new record is 5.2 seconds, a hefty improvement.

So naturally, one idiot on the show thought it couldn't be that hard to fold a piece of paper and throw it. Well, Kelly was very wrong, and she not only did she not get anywhere close to David "Record Breaker" Rush's paper airplane time, but she took longer than 30 seconds to do it after completely flopping.

Considering how hilariously she failed, I thought it would be fun to test everyone else's skills at the art of paper airplanes, one of the most important skills gained in elementary school.

Maitlynn: 17 seconds

Free Beer: Watching FB try and make a paper airplane was far more entertaining than it should have been. By the time he gave up, he was at 27 seconds before he forfeited. (I accidentally deleted the video of his attempt, but trust me, it was something.)

Steve: 18 seconds

Hot Wings: 18 seconds

Ultimately, Steve, Maitlynn, and Hot Wings did pretty well, while Free Beer and Kelly did, well, worse than expected. Go ahead and try for yourself and let us know your time!

