Hi Idiots.

It's that time again when the world comes together to compete for superiority in sports and competitions people will only care about every four years (looking at you speed canoeing).

ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 2024 Getty Images loading...

Okay, I'm done being cynical. I actually am a huge fan of the Olympics, I used to sleep on the couch so I could watch them around the clock. I fondly remember one time when I woke up at about 3 am and watched the entirety of a biathlon competition despite not understanding what was happening.

IBU World Championships Biathlon Nove Mesto na Morave - Mass Men Getty Images loading...

There are so many memorable moments over the years courtesy of the Olympics, but as a show, we've had plenty of memorable moments of our own. Each show member has their unique talents and quirks that we should be awarded for.

So that's what I'm going to do.

Presenting...

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Olympic Ceremony 2024.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Olympics 2024 Each show member has their unique talents and quirks that we should be awarded for. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill