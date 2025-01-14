Hi Idiots.

You may be shocked to hear this, but believe it or not, we too have lives outside of the show. I know, gasp! As a result, we run into plenty of you all in our day-to-day lives. Generally, our interactions go well and people are respectful of the time and place when they say hi, but sometimes the timing of people recognizing us is...not great.

For example, I was out at the bar a few weeks ago with some friends and had a really funny interaction with a few listeners while we were all waiting to use this small toilet. Considering how odd of people we all are, the oddity of the moment made it memorable.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

However, sometimes the oddity of a situation makes it memorable for the wrong reason. These are the strangest places show members have been recognized. (Free Beer's, especially).

Hot Wings

"The most awkward time I was recognized was just before I was put under for a hernia surgery. There were about five people in the room and my jewels were on full display after having just been shaved and one of them said “Hey, I love the show!”

Canva Canva loading...

Steve

"It wasn’t really an odd location because I think we were just sitting at the bar, but I got recognized while on my honeymoon in Jamaica. I was so far from home and work was the absolute last thing on my mind, so it just caught me completely off guard."

Photo by Lakeisha Bennett on Unsplash Photo by Lakeisha Bennett on Unsplash loading...

Free Beer

Now, Free Beer's moment is one of the oddest situations imaginable and the timing was so horribly perfect it only could have happened to Free Beer.

When I was dropping off a sample of #3 while doing my genetic part for IVF

Yep, Free Beer got recognized while holding a jar of his #3. I don't even know how that interaction goes.

FBHW / Canva FBHW / Canva loading...

Kelly

Kelly's oddest interaction on the show happened nearly a year ago to the day and is well documented. You can go ahead and hear the entire story from her mouth.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Live at Night Grand Rapids 2024 Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill