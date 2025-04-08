Hi Idiots.

The NCAA tournament has come to an end, with the one shining moment belonging to the Florida Gators, who defeated fellow #1 seed Houston in San Antonio 65-63. For only the second time in tournament history, the final four featured four #1 seeds, and the games did not disappoint. You can watch March Madness' official recap of the tournament below with one of the best songs ever made.

Before the tournament started, everyone on the show made a tournament bracket for predicting the results of each game, and now that everything is over, it's time to tally up totals and see who on the show is the best at guessing. Will it be sports analyst Free Beer or underdog Maitlynn? Let's find out.

For reference, these are the final bracket results. If any of my math is off...blame Steve.

NCAA NCAA loading...

Tommy

Tommy picked Duke to win it all, and while Duke did get to the Final Four, that was the extent of their journey. He got a total of 31 correct.

attachment-IMG_1929 loading...

Free Beer

Now this is very impressive. Out of all 63ish predictions, Free Beer only got 7 wrong. That is an incredible feat, even for someone who does sports commentating for a living. To the surprise of no one, he did have our highest rate of success, making him FBHW Champion for the NCAA Tourney 2025.

attachment-IMG_1928 loading...

Hot Wings

Some early wrong predictions ended up costing Hot Wings, with his west region being his downfall. He correctly predicted 41 match ups.

attachment-IMG_1927 loading...

Steve

Now, despite his reluctance to fill out a bracket, he did end up making one. However, it his results were much to be desired towards the end of the tournament. Correctly predicting 2 of the 4 Final Four matchups and none of the championship game competitors, he finished with 44 games correct.

attachment-IMG_1926 loading...

Maitlynn

Now, in her defense, she did say he was following an unorthodox method of guessing the names of whatever schools she liked. While this was a fun way to do it, it severely hurt her in the West and Midwest regions, with her gambles on Missouri and Gonzaga not working out. She got 31 teams correct.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

