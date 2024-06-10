Hi Idiots.

Today we consumed a truly despicable candy variation making the rounds on Tiktok. Not only did it feel like punishment having to eat the cursed combo, but having to watch a bunch of clips of people trying the candy so I could write this article was also an unexpected challenge.

The sacrifices I make for all of you will never be fully understood.

We talked about this disgusting Ketchup and Kit-Kat combo at length on the show today, so naturally, we HAD to see what all the hubbub was about. The only downside of being a morning show is that places are not open when we are operating, so I did have to run to multiple different stores just to find a place that was selling early morning Kit-Kats.

Kit-Kat Photo by Justin on Unsplash loading...

Once the goods were acquired it was time to put our taste buds to the test. Here is each of our reactions to trying the "Kit-Katchup."

As you can see, none of us liked the "Kit-Katchup", with Kelly even saying it tasted like "chewing on your laundry as soon as you take it out of the laundry machine". I am in the school of thought that Free Beer did not have the same amount of ketchup as us and should be forced to do it over again, but since I'm not in a position to make him do that, I will just sit safely behind my keyboard and pout.

We would all love to see some of you try this for yourselves and tag us in any videos you post.

Willy's Chocolate Nightmare Here is a series of screenshots from the website that offered customers a one-of-a-kind experience. While the customers definitely got a unique experience, I'm sure it wasn't the one they were hoping for. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill