Like many of you, and according to Hot Wings, nearly every radio professional they encountered in the early days, the show name made me tilt my head a bit when I heard it for the first time. On one hand, the name is incredibly memorable. On the other hand, it's kind of a dumb name.

"Funny name...Funnier show"

Many radio show names were just the names of the two hosts put together. Jack and Bill, Hansel and Gretel, Bob and...you get the idea. In this case, it would have been the Gregg and Chris show, and what the radio waves didn't need was another show named after two generic guys. So, the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show was born.

But which of them came up with the name of the show? Free Beer or Hot Wings? The title is a Hot Wings original, and the story behind it is a good one. At the time that FB and HW were toying with starting a show together, Hot Wings was in a band. The band members were toying with changing the band name and were messing around with goofy names.

Free Beer and Hot Wings was one of the names Hot Wings suggested for the band, but when FB & HW were discussing names, Hot Wings suggested it for their show because "We knew we would get a single NEWSPAPER Ad and we wanted to put an ad saying to 'tune in to free beer and hot wings this Monday'."

Funnily enough, Free Beer was not originally on board with the name, saying

"if you're not going to take this seriously, we can forget the whole thing."

They went through with the name, and years later people still say it's either the smartest or dumbest name ever made. What do you think? Let us know.

