In the Black Hills of South Dakota, you'll find one of the United States', and arguably the world's, most impressive man-made sculptures in the side of a cliff depicting four of America's most influential presidents -George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. These presidents have been immortalized on the cliffside for their accomplishments and notable contributions to society.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial And Keystone, South Dakota

I don't know about you, but I feel like some people, Radio Hall of Fame-nominated people, have also made a massive impact that deserves to be a monument. I mean, name another show that has been Radio Magazine's top game for the last 15 years.

So, if there were to be a Mt. Rushmore for the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, this is what it could look like and why each member deserves to be on the monument.

Canva / FBHW

Maitlynn

Maitlynn would be honored for her ability to make puns out of anything and everything. There was one day when she was out sick, and Free Beer turned to me and said, "So, do you think you can fill her shoes to provide incredible comedic timing and make a few puns when needed?" I said, "Nope!" She is one of a kind.

Free Beer

As he has been deemed by the show's narrator, Free Beer would be honored for his role as the burn king. He is always there for a sly jab that will humble a show member or caller real quick. If you open the door to get made fun of, he will charge right through.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Steve:

Steve will be known primarily for two things. One, for his role in keeping the wheels turning on our big wacky bus. When something goes wrong, people tend to blame him, but think of all the things he did right that no one knows about.

Two, he is known for his ability to hurt himself in the dumbest ways. At the time of writing, he had managed to hurt his tailbone just that morning by sliding down the stairs. This guy is a real American hero.

Photo by Sašo Tušar on Unsplash

Hot Wings:

Hot Wings, too, could be memorialized for two things. The first thing would be his hot takes, an essential part of the show where Hot Wings finds new things to complain about daily. The other thing would be his continued dominance in trivia. Callers into FBHW felt a sense of accomplishment whenever they could beat Hot Wings specifically.

Kelly:

Last but not least, Kelly Cheese is known for her adventurous spirit. Not only does she travel near and far, but she is also down for almost anything. There are few things that she will say "no" to and few places she won't go. If it means a good time or a good story, she'll be there.

Photo by Wojciech Then on Unsplash

