Free Beer and Hot Wings: The Classic Monsters Showdown

Hi Idiots.

Halloween is officially two days away and the ghosts and ghouls are getting more and more unruly as the moon rises and the nightmare creatures come out to cause trouble. The scariest part of all is there are a lot of monsters out there. Monsters from movies, folklore, and more.

Bigfoot Chris Rogers loading...

But which monster is the strongest, scariest, most dangerous monster of them all? I've gathered some of the monster popular monsters we know and put them into one bracket together to face off head-to-horn to decide which monster is the worst of them all.

Let's Meet The Contenders

Before we get to the bracket, let's meet our contenders:

Vampire: A creature with an insatiable thirst for human blood with the ability to transform into a bat. They are "allergic" to daylight and can only come out at night.

Frankenstein: The misunderstood creature pieced together from corpses by Dr. Frankenstein.

Mummy - A cursed ancient Egyptian brought back to life.

Halloween Night Paula Goulart loading...

Werewolf - A man who transforms into a werewolf during a full moon.

The Invisible Man - A scientist who becomes invisible, spiraling into madness.

Medusa - A monstrous woman with snakes for hair who turns people to stone by looking at them.

"Medusa With The Head Of Perseus" Sculpture Installed In New York City Getty Images loading...

Zombie - An undead corpse with an insatiable hunger for flesh, these already dead creatures are difficult to kill (again).

The Blob - An indestructible blob from outer space that consumes everything it touches.

Ghost/Poltergeist - A powerful evil ghost known for causing problems by using supernatural powers.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Witch/Wicked Witch of the West - Known for their broomsticks, these evil magic users could use spells, create potions, and inflict harm on their victims.

Bug Monster - You know bugs. Bugs are (thankfully) small. But imagine if they got bigger, multiplied, and got a taste for humans. Yikes.

Ogre - A giant, hideous creature known to eat people. I guess it makes sense why people really did not like Shrek.

Demon - The embodiment of evil, servants of the Devil, and all around some real bad Mofos.

Siren - A mermaid, but evil. These beautiful creatures seduced their victims (traditionally sailors) with their beautiful singing voices.

Photo by Maximilian Müller on Unsplash Photo by Maximilian Müller on Unsplash loading...

phew Ok, now you know who the baddies are. Now, who do the gang think is the baddest of the bad?

Classic Monsters Showdown Bracket BracketHQ.com loading...

Results

Free Beer: Vampire because they have great strength, are crafty, and have everlasting life.

Hot Wings & Maitlynn: Demon. HW said that "while he agrees that vampires are formidable, they also have way too many well-documented vulnerabilities like garlic, wooden stakes, silver bullets, and sunlight. Demons are just nasty players all around."

BracketHQ.com Maitlynn's Bracket / BracketHQ.com loading...

Kelly: Medusa. "her power remained even after her head got chopped off. Homegirl ain't no one to mess with."

Tommy: Medusa. I was originally going to choose Sirens because they are messy business, but the fact they're only on water makes things difficult. Meanwhile, all Medusa has to do is look at ya and you're done for. Womp womp.

Steve: Bigfoot. Why? He's mysterious. How tall is he? No one knows. Where's he live? No one can pinpoint exactly. What's he eat? Whatever the hell he wants. Probably you, too, if you happen to be around. Don't mess with bigfoot.

ChatGPT Roasted Each Show Member's Instagram Feeds Everyone treats their social media accounts differently. Some choose to post with no style involved, with others meticulously coordinate each post on their account. We had AI determine if our profiles were worth looking at our something to mock. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill