Life is full of surprises and sometimes they aren't exactly the good kind. Sure, a surprise party or finding money on the street are examples of "good surprises", but then there are inconveniences that completely derail your day and leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Why do I bring this up? Well, we were discussing before the show started about inconveniences in everyday life, like when you have to take a detour that brings you miles out of the way of your destination. More specifically, however, we were talking about minor inconveniences, the things that aren't enough to impact your life but are enough to cause some real irritation.

Free Beer and Maitlynn both had some pretty quick answers, but both had a strong stance about Free Beer's minor inconvenience. For Mait, she said that her purse or backpack strap getting caught on a door handle "is enough to push her over the edge" on a bad day. However, when Free Beer mentioned having to deal with "devil plastic", Maitlynn instantly agreed.

Now, "devil plastic" does have an actual name, Known as "clamshell packaging", this plastic feels like it is impossible to open. Maitlynn rolled her eyes as she brought up that you always need a pair of scissors to open it, but the scissors sometimes come in this awful plastic. Plastic that is so hard to open that sometimes you can get hurt trying to open it.

As infuriating as this plastic is, apparently the secret to opening this plastic isn't scissors but a can opener. Give it a shot next time and report back in on how well it worked.

