Hi Idiots.

As the old adage used to say, the tongue is sharper than the sword. Plenty of times, someone's day can be made or broken by the words of another. But there are plenty of times that a simple compliment can become one of the most memorable moments, a core memory.

Sometimes a compliment can be as simple as "you have a great smile!" or "you are always so helpful". A few words can go a long way, and sometimes you don't realize how impactful something you say to someone can be.

So this month, I wanted to take a look at a compliment or something that was said to the crew that really stuck with them. To get things started this month, we'll hear from Free Beer and something his co-host told him during his first game broadcast that was exactly what he needed to hear.

Free Beer - "You Belong Here"

For those of you who aren't aware, Free Beer's knowledge of sports isn't just because he's a big sports fan. He really likes sports, so much so that when he isn't on FBHW, he is a professional sports broadcaster. When the time came for his first game, he didn't have a mock game or start at a small school. No, his first game was for Texas Tech.

He was nervous, to say the least. Thankfully, he was surrounded by a good team:

I was extremely nervous (more than any other time professionally) before my first college football broadcast at Texas Tech in 2010 (it was essentially an audition), and I hadn’t done a game in 11 years, as I expressed to the rest of the crew. During the first quarter, the producer, my friend Cameron Gray, who has since passed, said directly into my ear so no one else could hear him after I called a big first down play for SMU- he simply said, “you belong here.“ It was short, simple, and meant the world to me.

We'll be hearing from the other members the rest of this month, so keep an eye out for that!

