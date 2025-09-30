Free Beer and Hot Wings Media Recap September 2025

Another month, another load of movies, TV shows, and books that we've been discussing on the show. The month started really hot with quite a few recommendations, but cooled down towards the end. We'll start with the recommendation that Kelly made on today's show and work our way backwards from there!

Movies

Drop Dead Gorgeous (Roku, Plex)

Despite being released in 1999, Kelly watched this mockumentary, which follows two girls (Kirsten Dunst and Denise Richards) and their ultra-competitive mothers (Ellen Barkin and Kirstie Alley) as they compete in a teen beauty pageant in a small town in Minnesota. It's absurd, it's funny, and it's peak early 2000s raunchy humor.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Netflix)

A Netflix documentary about a year-long investigation into a high school girl and her boyfriend, who received tens of thousands of text messages from unknown numbers, harassing them and making them question who they could trust for over two years. It features interviews from the kids and parents involved, and the reveal of who is behind it is a shock for the ages.

TV Shows

Hunting Wives (Netflix)

The age-old story of a city girl moving to the country and befriending a wealthy woman and all her secretive group of housewives. Wait what? When Sophie O'Neil gets tangled up in Margo Banks' whirlwind life, it just proves country life isn't always as peaceful as it seems.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The latest season of this Emmy-winning show revolves around a morning news show and the behind-the-scenes process of creating it. It features Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. This series echoes a fictionalized version of the events of the Matt Lauer scandal at the beginning of the #MeToo movement.

Peacemaker Season 2 & Gen V Season 2 (HBO, Prime Video)

Superhero fans looking for graphic, violent, and wacky superpowered carnage are in for a treat as two television's biggest spin-off shows of the last few years are currently premiering their second seasons at the same time.

Peacemaker season 2 on HBO, based on the character from The Suicide Squad, picks up where the first season left off, with Peacemaker looking to be taken seriously as a hero after saving the world from aliens. But the world does the opposite, so when he accidentally stumbles across an alternate universe where he is a hero, it seems too good to be true. Featuring tie-in references to the latest Superman movie, this season rocks - literally.

On the other hand, this spin-off series of Amazon Prime's hit series The Boys finds the students in their sophomore year at Goldokin High, and the school—and the world at large—are still reeling from the events of Season 1. Together, the students refine their abilities as they attempt to halt the mysterious Project Odessa.

Books

The Family Experiment by John Marrs

Kelly had one book recommendation this month, and that was The Family Experiment by John Marrs. If you've been sick of subscription fees for your streaming service, imagine having to pay a subscription fee to have a child.

In this book, the world's population has reached an unsustainable level. A company has created an opportunity to give humans an IRL Tamagotchi, allowing families to compete to either keep their virtual child or have a real baby.

