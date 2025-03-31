Hi Idiots.

March has ended, and I don't know about you, but this month felt like forever. Thankfully, we're headed into April, when the world will start looking and feeling like Spring. Even though plenty of us will be spending more time outside, there will be plenty of rainy days to come, and we have some book and movie recommendations you can "save for a rainy day". 😉

We don't have too many recommendations for this month because the only thing Free Beer and Steve have been talking about is Severance. So many mornings started with Steve walking in and Free Beer immediately asking if he'd watched Severance yet.

So here are some non-Severance recommendations we've made over the past month, and you can view all our recommendations here.

TV Shows/Movies

Paradise - Hulu

A political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, where Marsden is the president and Brown gets to repeatedly scowl into the camera? Sounds like a winning formula to me. Plus, this show has a twist that is so good it was trending online, spoiler-free, that propelled this series into the mainstream. So, if this isn't enough to get you intrigued, I don't know what else will.

White Lotus - MAX

Now on its third season, this loosely connected dark dramedy set at the luxurious White Lotus resort (a different resort in a different region of the world) has a rotating cast and chaotic energy that makes you laugh, gasp, and want to rip your hair out at these out-of-touch rich people. Each season is a wild ride from start to finish as you learn the darkness that lurks under the surface of all the glitz and glam of paradise.

The Joe Schmo Show - TBS

Now, no one has discussed this show on the air; however, if you're a fan of Jury Duty (also starring James Marsden), this fake-reality TV show is where every contestant in this absurd competition show is an actor, except one guy. So if you like this niche type of comedy, then luckily for you, there's another version of this.

Books

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

In July 1962, a family from Nova Scotia arrived in Maine to pick blueberries. However, things take a turn for the worse when the family's youngest child, Ruthie, goes missing. Her brother has been haunted by her disappearance for years. In another part of Maine, an only child named Norma grows up in a dysfunctional family where she knows there is something her parents aren't telling her. Spanning decades, this mystery will keep you gripped.

