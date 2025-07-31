Free Beer and Hot Wings Media Recap July 2025

Hi Idiots.

We had A TON of show recommendations for you this month, so let's skip the usual small talk and get right into things. As always, you can view all the shows and book recommendations we've discussed all year here. Now, let's get into July's suggestions.

Movies

Echo Valley on Apple TV+ (Kelly)

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star in a thriller about a mother (Kate) and her drug-addicted daughter (Claire) who shows up on her doorstep covered in blood and sobbing. Kate is sucked into Claire's troubled existence with her abusive drug dealer boyfriend, and things only get worse from there when a body turns up.

Good American Family on Hulu (Maitlynn)

A stereotypical good-hearted Midwest family of five is changed when they adopt a 7-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. However, as they begin raising her, the mother becomes suspicious as something about her age and behaviors suggests that the story they know about her may not be the truth after all, leading to an internal struggle between husband, wife, and "daughter".

TV Shows

The Mortician on HBO (Free Beer)

Post-life care is always a sensitive subject, and the place you choose to host your funeral can be a difficult choice during an already difficult time. You put a lot of trust in that business to respect your loved one. But one happens when the mortuary takes advantage of your family and does some pretty "morally questionable and inhumane" practices for the sake of making a few extra bucks? That's what this series about a real 1980s mortuary is all about.

Taskmasters on Roku, Pluto TV, Taskmaster SuperMax+ (Free Beer)

How many ways can you solve one puzzle? That's what this show puts to the test as celebrity contestants are all given one seemingly simple prompt and left to solve the puzzle any way they see fit. Free Beer's entire family is currently obsessed with this show, and he even bought a book for us Show Members to try tasks for.

Books

I Who Have Never Known Men by Jaquelyn Hartman

Thirty-nine women have been kept imprisoned in a cage for years, watched over by guards. This is the story of how they escape and survive in a world none of they have ever experienced. Will they stay together, or is it every (wo)man for themself?

