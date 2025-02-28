Hi Idiots.

Like many of you, we very much enjoy our free time. Also, like many of you, we fill that time by watching a lot of television and reading plenty of books (especially Kelly, that girl is a machine when it comes to reading). We like to talk about the things we're watching on the show. As a result, we get plenty of texts like

What was that show you guys were talking about earlier?

or

What was the name of that book Kelly was reading?

Well, fear no more Idiots, for I have done the unthinkable: I've written down all the things we've talked about and put them into a nice little list for you to find everything in one convenient spot. You're welcome.

Whether you're looking for a show to watch at night or a book to read/listen to while you're doing chores, here is what we consumed in February 2025:

TV Shows/Movies

Jury Duty - Amazon Prime Video

You know that awful feeling where everyone is in on a joke, and you're the only one out of the loop? Well, imagine that feeling but not realize there's a joke taking place. That's how things are for juror Ronald Gladden, who is the only person in this entire mock courtroom that is an actor. The absurdity of it all is hilarious as you watch Ronald trying to comprehend what is happening around him.

Devil in the Desert - Hulu

This three-part documentary is about a kidnapping that involved a man and woman who were discovered in the Mojave Desert after they were kidnapped and demanded a $1 million ransom. They tortured the man in front of the woman, but while that was happening, they gave the woman a chance to escape. This is the story of the kidnapping and the investigation that followed.

Extraordinary - Hulu

In a world where everyone has a weirdly specific superpower when they reach a certain age- well, everyone except Jen, whose powers still haven't revealed themselves. This comedy follows her navigating a world where she doesn't fit in, but it's a good time for us on the other side of the screen.

Baylen Out Loud - TLC

This series follows Baylen Dupree, a TikTok creator who has Tourette syndrome. Despite her syndrome, Baylen lives a semi-ordinary life in West Virgina, and now the cameras are following her with her life and family, documenting the absurdity that comes with being around Baylen.

Books

If You Tell by Gregg Olsen

A true story about the abuse Nikki, Sami, and Tori Knotek suffered under their "sadistic" mother Shelly, who subjected her girls to abuse, degradation, torture, and psychic terrors. However, the sisters survived by relying on each other. This is their story.

Published by Thomas & Mercer

