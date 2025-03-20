Free Beer and Hot Wings Reveal Their NCAA Tournament Brackets
Hi Idiots.
For sports fans like Free Beer and I, this is one of the best weekends of the year. Four days straight of basketball games where small schools can have a Cinderella story like FDU against Purdue in 2023 and top seeds look to show everyone why they're #1 seeds. But all 68 teams are looking to have their "one shining moment".
In the spirit of this unofficial holiday, I asked everyone on the show to partake in the age-old American tradition of filling out a bracket predicting the winner of the tournament. I even printed a bracket out for everyone, since I'm so kind!
However, not everyone was as excited as I was. Here's a clip of Steve throwing a fit about having to use a pen and paper like the Ancients. While you're listening to that, let's take a look at each show member's predictions for the Tournament this season.
Free Beer
Considering Free Beer has been traveling and commentated on the games of many of the teams in the tournament, logic would say his predictions carry the most weight of anyone on the show. So his choice of Duke to win it all is a solid bet.
Steve
Considering how much he complained about making the bracket, he did eventually turn one into me which was very appreciated. Steve has some bold predictions for Kentucky, beating Duke and Michigan in the end to be named Champions.
Maitlynn
Maitlynn was picking her schools "based on vibes" which I think is the best way to do it. "I know some people in Missouri, so Missouri is going big!" In the end, she too has Duke as the final team standing.
Hot Wings
Hot Wings sees Duke in the National Championship game, but not as the winner. That title belongs to Auburn, beating St. Johns in the Final Four. His being upsets come from 11 Seed Drake and 13 Seed Grand Canyon. Can't believe a national landmark can play basketball, but hey, you really do learn something new every day.
Tommy
As a die-hard Michigan State fan, it pains me to say that I don't have them winning the whole thing. I do have them going to the Final Four but ultimately losing to Florida. Duke is my national champion.
Who do you have winning it all? Let us know!
