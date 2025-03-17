Hi Idiots.

The rumors are true: we are BACK from our little show break. Things got kicked off to a curious start last week after sickness spread through the show. Considering Free Beer was occupied commentating on one of the biggest sports tournaments of the season, Kelly was going home to visit her family, etc, it was best to try limiting who got sick.

BUT! All of us were busy and had a lot to do before our travel season kicked off this weekend, so here's what we were up to this week.

Free Beer

In 5 days, Free Beer provided commentary to 8 of the BIG10 Tournament games, including the championship game between Michigan and Wisconsin. Ultimately, it was cool for him to commentate on a game featuring one of the teams from Michigan considering the season both of the teams had. The entire week was a marathon but he said the games were some of the most enjoyable of any tournament he'd done so far.

Steve

Two show members went down to Georgia for different reasons. While Kelly went for "business', Steve and his wife went for pleasure and had a total blast in Savannah. From the food to sight-seeing, he already wants to go back.

Kelly

Kelly went back to Atlanta to visit her family for her grandfather's funeral. While the reason they all got together was sad, she really enjoyed seeing everyone and reminiscing with family.

Maitlynn

Maitlynn traveled around locally and visited her parents and sister, going thrifting multiple times and getting her nails done. One of the things she came across while thrifting was a book titled "The Action Bible" and learned Tommy's dad is Jesus (technically). She helped her sister paint her house all while keeping this cute dog at bay.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings had a staycation with his boys and enjoyed the nice weather. It was a low-key week, but one that he needed to get a lot of his little things done now that it was spring.

Tommy

Tommy had a busy week consisting of hanging out with his friends, watching the Michigan State basketball games, reading his book, and spending too much money on Facebook Marketplace. But hey, at least he got a new coffee table and a shoe rack. Yippee...

That's what we were up to last week. Things were a little weird, but that's okay because they're about to get weirder as we jump headfirst into Live Show travel season! Albany, NY, you're up first. We can't wait to see you this Friday. Tickets to the Live Show are still available. But outside of that, things are going to be business as usual until our next break this summer.

