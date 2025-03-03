Hi Idiots.

There are some curious names on this show. Two guys are named after pub grub, one's named after the guy from Blue's Clues, another is named after a train, and the other shares the name with an American Idol winner. Basically, when I say there are curious names on this show, I mean generic names (Gregg and Chriss, too. Goodness).

A Close Up Of Businessman Attaching Name Tag to shirt

And then there's Maitlynn, who has one of the most unique names I've ever encountered. A quick Google search shows that she really does have a name that few people share, and what makes her name even more unique is how it came to be (which makes me wonder how the other Maitlynns out there got their names).

So, how did her parents come up with her name? It's basic math. Mait's dad's name is "Matt' and her mom's middle name is Lynn. In a stroke of genius, her parents combined Matt and Lynn to make Maitlynn, choosing to pronounce it mate-lynn rather than mattlynn.

Maitlynn Mossolle Maitlynn Mossolle loading...

Humorously, reading the text line is sometimes like collecting Pokemon, but instead of little creatures, it's different spellings of Maitlynn's name. Here are some of the most common ones:

Maitland

Matelynn

Maitlinn

Maitlan

And more. Those were just from today. Despite how uncommon her name is and how many people mess her name up, she loves her name and how unique it is.

