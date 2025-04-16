Hi Idiots.

As the old adage used to say, the tongue is sharper than the sword. Plenty of times, someone's day can be made or broken by the words of another. But there are plenty of times that a simple compliment can become one of the most memorable moments, a core memory.

Sometimes a compliment can be as simple as "you have a great smile!" or "you are always so helpful". A few words can go a long way, and sometimes you don't realize how impactful something you say to someone can be.

So this month, I wanted to take a look at a compliment or something that was said to the crew that really stuck with them. Previously, we've heard from Kelly and her "dumptruck voice", Free Beer about his first day doing sports broadcasting, and heard how Steve reminded a girl he was "pretty fly for a white guy".

Now, here is a story from Maitlynn talking about a sweet interaction that happened when she worked at a grocery store.

The Classiest Stocker In Town

Sometime between high school and college, Maitlynn had a job at a grocery store. We had to wear these smock things that were super unflattering on everyone, so she would compensate by doing her my hair & makeup to be the flyest stocker in Hangover Whore Town. One time, she was bagging a woman’s groceries and walked away to help someone else, and on the woman's way out, she walked up to Maitlynn and said,

“You have such a unique and classic beauty.”

It stuck with Mait for the day because she thought the woman was saying Mait was ugly or weird-looking in her grocery fit, but she pulled it off. Now Maitlynn realizes the woman wouldn’t have said that if she meant it that way, and it’s always stuck with Mait as a reminder to not be so hard on herself.

