One of the best parts of the show is you! Sure, roasting Free Beer for a word scramble or contemplating how "hot" of a take Hot Wings' Hot Take is great, but some of the best moments come from when we're able to have you participate by calling into the show. Dumber Than The Show, Name That Blank (Radio Game Magazine's #1 Radio Game for the last 15 years), Paired with an Idiot, etc., are all some of the most fun we have on the show.

While just being on the show is enough for some people, we want to express our appreciation for you taking the time to participate in the show by giving you a Lucky Idiot account. This is different than our usual Idiot accounts that are offered on freebeerandhotwings.com. Let's break it down.

While you can always become a cheap idiot for free, our other tiers cost money (gasp!) but give more offerings each time. However, anytime you participate in a game on the show, we send you a lucky idiot account, which gives

Access to our webcams

Segment 17

for 90 days from activation. So, this is basically a cheap idiot account, but better! If you like the Idiot trial, you can choose to extend it from there if you choose. However, the only way to get a Lucky Idiot account is to call in to the show.

Want to know the best ways to ensure you make it on the show to get one of these Lucky Idiot accounts? Check out these tips below.

