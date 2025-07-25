Hi Idiots.

After 5 months of traveling around the country to visit our affiliate stations and meet you Idiots we otherwise wouldn't get to, we wrapped up our busy travel season with more delays, travel hiccups, and even one cancellation. Despite some woes, this was hands down one of our favorite Live Show seasons so far. From the games we played to the contestants we had, we couldn't have asked for a better time.

So, let's recap. If you've ever wondered what a live show looks like, well, here we go!

Albany, NY

Our first show of the season saw the gang reunited with a horse they hadn't seen in years, and it overjoyed the boys. From there, we were up bright and early to kick things off in Frog Alley Brewing, and boy, did y'all bring the energy. You Idiots set the bar high for the rest of the season, and we can't wait to come back!

Frog Alley Brewing Frog Alley Brewing loading...

New Jersey

Steve returned to his home state of New Jersey for a hometown reunion on the Jersey Shore. Maitlynn got to see the Jersey Shore house, Steve's mom was there, and good ol' Monmouth University got a shoutout.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Free Beer and Hot Wings loading...

Grand Rapids, MI

Our home station show is always a special one since we have our friends, family, and coworkers in the audience (and it's the shortest commute we have!). The night was full of laughs, surprise guests (former intern Mark aka "Butthead Lautner"), and Tommy was there, too!

Michael Buck Michael Buck loading...

Harris, MI (UP)

This live show got off to a rocky start, as the weather was not cooperating with us (a trend that plagued the travel season this year). Previously, a friend of the show has been willing to fly us from Grand Rapids to Harris in the Upper Peninsula. For those of you who aren't aware, Michigan is rather large, and to drive from GR to Harris would be 6 hours on a good day.

It wasn't a good day, and our pilot deemed the weather too dangerous for flight, so we took an unexpected detour. Of course, it was worth it. The UP is small but mighty, and our Idiots at 99.5 K-Rock always show up.

Casper, WY

For the first time in Free Beer and Hot Wings' history, we crossed time zones to visit Casper, Wyoming, to visit our friends at Rock 96.7. It was a journey that saw the return of Jelly Donut Karaoke after a 6-year hiatus. Kelly and Maitlynn stayed the weekend and saw the sights. Check out this awesome recap of our time in the Cowboy State.

Cape Cod, MA

We were ON the cape with our friends at PIXY 103 for possibly one of the most beautiful shows we've been a part of, with the venue overlooking the Atlantic Ocean for a very early morning show. Still, nothing beats watching the sun rise from the Ocean while being surrounded by your best friends.

PIXY 103 PIXY 103 loading...

Kelly and Maitlynn stayed in Massachusetts for the weekend and explored Boston, which you can explore below. ⬇️

Green Bay, WI

Our yearly visit to Green Bay to see our friends at Razor 94.7/104.7 was a great time. Both the morning show and night show were PACKED, and the EPIC Event Center was excellent.

Razor Wisconsin Razor Wisconsin loading...

Scranton, PA

An event months in the making! This live show was initially scheduled for April 18th, but due to some questionable weather in Chicago, our flights were delayed indefinitely and eventually canceled, causing us to miss our flights to the venue.

So we rescheduled and made our triumphant return to NEPA last week, and wow. You all showed up. Not only was the energy for the live morning show and night show incredible, but you all sold out the venue.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show loading...

The live shows are the highlight of our year, and we look forward to them each time. If you'd like us to visit your market, please reach out to your local station.

Maitlynn & Kelly in Wyoming The Scissor Sisters went on a wild road trip around Wyoming after our first live show in the Cowboy State. Here are a few of the things they saw. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill