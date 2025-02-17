Hi Idiots.

Today Free Beer was gone from the show leaving the Scissor Sisters and Lover Men to steer the ship. In my humble opinion, this was the best show we've had when Free Beer ditched us for his cooler and sportier friends. Whatever, we're not mad or jealous one bit.

We had a variety of topics ranging from Kelly discussing her fears of getting a roommate that is 10 years younger than her (after not having a roommate in over 8 years), to terrible roommate stories, to watching a clip about a homeowner with their massive pet pig.

This led to people writing in about their, well, let's say "unconventional" pets. These are not your dog, cats, hamsters, or rabbits. These are pets that if you mentioned it at lunch people would be like "Huh!?" or if it was on your dating profile that is what everyone would message you about.

emu Photo by Daniel Olaleye on Unsplash loading...

For example, our segment started with someone telling us about the best Valentine's Day gift he ever received: 3 emu eggs. Four years ago they hatched, and now he has 2 fully grown emus.

Another takeaway from this segment? Waaaay more people own tarantulas than I ever imagined. I was also informed that, like snakes, tarantulas molt and shed their outer skins. One tarantula is scary enough, but having them almost duplicate? Hard pass from me.

Photo by Tamara Gore on Unsplash Photo by Tamara Gore on Unsplash loading...

Here are a few of the surprising pets our listeners have.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Listener's Unconventional Pets We asked our listeners to "defend" having a pet that basically isn't a dog, cat, or rabbit. We got way more than we expected. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill