Over the weekend, people around the country celebrated Halloweekend by dressing up in costumes, drinking, eating candy, and drinking. Halloween is technically Thursday, but who is going to celebrate Halloween of all things on a Thursday? Not me, and especially not the Women of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show.

Maitlynn and Kelly joined up with Steve and Free Beer's wives Annette and Kayla for a weekend of pillow fights, gossiping about boys, and doing each other's makeup or something. I don't know, whatever girls do at sleepovers.

There are two things we all know they did for a fact: they drank and they did dress up for the holiday, and it was something to behold.

A Weekend of Debauchery

The Ladies hinted that they would be dressing up as show members, and boy did they go all out. Each of the girls dressed as one of the guys and had a cocktail inspired by them as well. Here's the lineup:

Maitlynn as Tommy

Maitlynn had me cracking up this weekend when she sent me this. The Long Drinks (my favorite, of course), the jewelry, and...the red in my beard...

Annette

Steve's wife Annette went as Steve, rocking his beanie, and wow she even got the beard. Hilarious move by her, kudos for committing that hard.

Kelly

Kelly was our resident tree-lover, Hot Wings. Like everyone else, she nailed it. The flannel, the wig, and her walk? So funny.

Kayla

Last but certainly not least is Kayla, Free Beer's wife. Of the four, Kayla did not hold back in poking fun at FB. The basketball shorts, his goofy cowboy boots, the insane amount of Detroit Lions gear, the shirt. Just, everything.

Who's costume was the best?

