Everyone on the show is very aware we have “cool’ job. Our texting line is constantly being hit up by people texting us that our lives must be sooo hard talking for a living, etc etc etc. With every job, there are difficulties that are unique to your field (like how our telephone has been down for the last two days and really threw a wrench in our show plan).

But generally, yes, we have a cool job. Everyone on the show has been in the industry for different amounts of time, but we still come into work every day and know we’re going to have fun. It’s a subtle brag, but you Idiots play a huge part in why our days are so fun. Don’t believe me? Hear it from the mouths of the head Idiots themselves.

Free Beer

I love all the relationships that we have developed over the years with long time listeners, other radio folks, and some of the businesses that have hosted us over the years.

Hot Wings

Listeners text in all the time, saying how they appreciate the show every morning because it functions as a little escape from their day-to-day stressors. Well, the show is one for us too:

I think what makes the job fun for me is knowing that, no matter what is happening outside of the studio or in our personal lives or whatever, I am going to laugh at something and get someone else to laugh at some point every morning. Also, we get a lot of free T-shirts.

He’s not lying: we get a lot of free t-shirts.

Maitlynn

Something that is very special about FBHW is how authentic the show is. At its core, what you hear from us is what you get. For Mait, that’s what makes this job so fun.

A fun part of this job is not having to be pretentious or fake with people. It’s really fun just getting to be myself with people who are also fully being themselves and having other people enjoy it! I’ve worked places where certain interactions or certain parts of the job just felt very performative or like there was this unspoken expectation of these stupid formalities. It’s just really nice and really fun to be able to lean in on the real, and sometimes real stupid, things we all think and do! ☺️

This was the part that was so great for me, too. College prepared us that the ‘business world’ is full of people being fake nice professional, and that has not been a part of this show since Day 1.

What makes the show fun for y’all? Let us know!

