Free Beer and Hot Wings BOTH Have 40,000 Unread Emails

Hi Idiots.

If there's one thing about me, it's that I'm a bit of a neat freak. I try to organize my things as much as I can, my room is pretty spotless (minus my nightstand but that doesn't count), and I stay up on my notifications. I HATE seeing a big number there.

Especially during an election season, having a clean inbox seems like an impossible task. However, I was speaking about my email woes with the Gang and I learned a startling fact: two people among us have the wild wild west of inboxes, bad enough that I audibly gasped when I saw it.

Photo by Brian J. Tromp on Unsplash Photo by Brian J. Tromp on Unsplash loading...

Across all my email accounts, I have no unread emails and I am proud of that fact. Steve, too, has no unread emails and Kelly is sitting with about 26 unread emails. A manageable number. However, Maitlynn is where things start to go off the deep end a bit.

Maitlynn is sitting with about 2,816 unread emails, but that absolutely pales in comparison to Free Beer and Hot Wings who both have 43,000 unread emails. Hot Wings says he tries to go through it once a year, and for all of our sakes, hopefully, that time is going to be soon.

Free Beer's inbox number. FBHW loading...

Are you an inbox menace, too? Let us know.

