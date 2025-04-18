Hi Idiots.

You know those moments when you go down a rabbit hole, maybe from a TikTok or a project around the house, and next thing you know, it's been three hours and you don’t know where the time has gone? I had this happen recently after I found a girl on TikTok who does a series she calls baking while baked. It’s a series where she bakes while…ya know.

This girl cracks me up. So while I was talking about this with Maitlynn, I did my own version of Around the Room to see if anyone else has had any hyper-fixations recently, and I was not disappointed.

From TV shows and YouTube videos to…researching plants that deer won’t eat? Here’s the rundown.

Steve’s DIY Dream

#vanlife was all the rage during the 2020 quarantine, and while for many it was a fad, there are plenty of people who have stuck with it. Watching people turn unconventional spaces into fully flushed-out living spaces is a strategic marvel, like this guy who is optimizing his truck bed to have enough room for everything he needs.

Hot Wings’ Curious Flowers

Ever the outdoorsman looking for his next project, Hot Wings is apparently planning to do some landscaping now that it is spring. How considerate of him to make sure his work won’t affect the wildlife around him.

Bingewatching…duh

Kelly and Free Beer are partaking in the classic American pastime of binge watching, with Kelly watching Mad Men for the first time in all its glory and FB watching Million Dollar Secret, a reality game show where one person is secretly awarded a million dollars and has to avoid being voted out.

