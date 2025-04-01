Hi Idiots.

Today is a very exciting day. We've been keeping something on the downlow for months now, and the time has finally come to unveil something that Hot Wings has been pouring his heart, soul, and spices into for many, many months of hard work.

Everyone knows how much Hot Wings loves to cook. He's always talking about how much time he spends in the kitchen and how he's been traveling the world trying cuisine from every continent to perfect his culinary craft. Now, the time has come for him to put his knowledge to work in the form of the newest level of our Idiot Club.

Joining the Cheap, Fancy, Lucky, and Annual Idiot level: The Hungry Idiot, for every Super Taster looking to bite into something scrumptious from the visionary mind of Chris "Hot Wings" Michels. The Hungry Idiot tier will deliver exclusive recipes, kitchen vlogs, and a monthly live stream with the Wings himself, as well as a daily newsletter.

"This is something I have been passionate about for a very long time. Everyone knows me for my handiwork with tools, but the real tools a man needs is a spatula and mixing bowl. I'm very excited to introduce The Hungry Idiot for all the psuedochefs out there looking to make a difference in the kitchen."

The release date of The Hungry Idiot is still marinating, but keep an eye on our Idiots page going forward for more exciting announcements.

April Fools. 😉

