Hi Idiots.

Since the dawn of Free Beer and Hot Wings, three things have remained constant. While show members have come and gone, there has always been Free Beer, Hot Wings, and Hot Wings' Sound Machine. Known for classics such as "you mean anal?" and "that must make banking difficult", Hot Wing's well-timed drops have created some pretty memorable moments.

So let's learn a bit about the machine itself, shall we?

Meet The Machine

Introducing the 360 Systems DR-554 Instant Replay Audio Clip Player DR-554-24E (phew that was a mouthful). This bad boy is from the year 2000 and according to Hot Wings currently has 1000 different sound bites on it. He has been adding to it since the day he got it, however, due to advancing technology, he is no longer able to add to it. There are plenty of clips on the machine he knows are there are would like to use, but some of them are labeled weirdly or just lost in the shuffle.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

In addition to this, he has an iPad app that has another 200+ bites on it, so he is usually bouncing back and forth between them. Besides the buzzers and dings, Hot Wings' thinks his most used drops are the arrow being shot that he uses when one show member burns another and the balloon sound effect. Someday maybe he'll look into moving everything over, but for now, everything works as it needs to.

If it ain't broken, don't fix it.

