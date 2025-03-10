Hi Idiots.

You'll never guess what I did before I started writing this article. No, it wasn't opera lessons or listening to the sound of this squid on a loop (well, okay, maybe a little bit). The answer is that I took a nap! I know, it's very exciting stuff. I am a big believer and appreciator of naps. I take them pretty every time before I go out somewhere.

There is science that recommends that naps are very healthy for you as long as you keep it between 30 and 60 minutes, but anything longer than that, you run the risk of entering "second sleep" and throwing your body into limbo.

The thing about working in morning radio is that you're up before nearly everyone else, so your show is heard by everyone while they go to work or at work. So, late nights can be mighty difficult for us unless we take a nap. I'm sure you understand the magic of a nap.

The whole show are all fans of naps except Hot Wings, to the shock of no one. When asked for his thoughts on naps, he said naps were stupid, a waste of time, and only made you feel more tired. Instead of taking naps, HW just keeps himself occupied with other things if he gets tired.

Do you agree with the Wings on this one? Let us know.

