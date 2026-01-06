Hi Idiots.

Today was our second day back on the air for 2026, and it was another day without Free Beer and Kelly. Free Beer has thankfully finally made it back home after his many travel woes and time "deployed" in Curacao. We suspect he will come into the show tomorrow morning with an accent, newfound appreciation for the steel drum, and a desire to play volleyball.

Oh, and Kelly is still sick. That poor, poor soul has been well acquainted with the toilet and will most likely not be back until the end of the week.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

But before we get too far removed from the holidays, we wanted to take a moment to highlight what the rest of the crew has been up to. Hot Wings, Steve, Maitlynn, and Tommy have actually shown up to work every day (gasp!) and haven't spent much time discussing how we spent our holidays since we've been too busy discussing the woes of the other two.

Below, you'll find a full recap of how all of us took our holiday vacation following the success of the Holiday Break-Ins. Just because we four stayed in town for our vacations doesn't mean we didn't get crazy in our own ways! Like puzzles, home remodeling, and...cat snuggles...

Maitlynn Mossolle

Alright, we're lame. Decide for yourself. Make sure to tune in tomorrow for a full recap of Free Beer's insane travels outside the country.

