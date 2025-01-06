Free Beer and Hot Wings Are Back! How We Ended 2024
Hi Idiots.
We're back! We know you missed us. Trust us, we missed you too (but we didn't miss working, can you blame us?). But we're back in the swing of things in our newly decorated studio, which is now sponsored by O'Reilly Auto Parts. We're ready to bring you some chuckles straight to your ear holes for the foreseeable future.
But before we get fully into 2025, let's reminisce on how each of us spent our holiday vacations. Our show members were all over the place, so here's where each of us went or what each of us did.
