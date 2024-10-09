Whose Decorations Are Better: The Show Or Our Listener’s?

Hi Idiots.

We are entering my favorite and the most festive time of the year: the Holidays. October with Halloween, November with Thanksgiving, and December with Christmas. I just love the comraderie that comes with these days and that people are generally just in an overall better mood.

Maitlynn Mosselle

Another thing that comes with this holiday? Competition. One of the best parts of the holidays is the decorations people put up to get in the festive spirit. Maitlynn puts the cheer in holiday cheer. She probably her Halloween decorations up before the clock struck 12 on October 1st.

Free Beer

The others are getting their decorating on as well, of course. Free Beer is going all out with the decorations, like all out. I've never seen skeletons used so effectively. And this is just the tip of the iceberg, Free Beer really is going all out for the holiday. Steve, too, is getting into things with his Mickey and Minnie joining him for the festivities.

Steve McKiernan

However, we know we're not the only ones get into the spirit (Halloween) of things, so we reached out to you Idiots over on the Free Beer and Hot Wings App (search Free Beer and Hot Wings on your app store) to get some submissions from all of you to see how YOU are decorating for Halloween!

Free Beer and Hot Wings Listener's Halloween Decorations Whose decorations are better, The Shows or our Listeners? Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill