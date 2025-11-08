What Makes the Holiday Break-In So Special? These 5 Moments Say It All

Hi Idiots.

Each year, we hit pause on the usual nonsense and do something that actually matters: The Free Beer and Hot Wings Holiday Break-In. For 22 years, this has been one of our favorite traditions: giving deserving families a Christmas they wouldn’t otherwise have.

If you’re new to it, here’s how it works: listeners like you nominate families who could use some help this holiday season. We go through those nominations, pick the ones we can make the biggest difference for, and then - with the help of our “accomplices” - pull off a good old-fashioned break-in.

We shop, sneak in, and leave behind food, gifts, and decorations. No cameras. No notes. No recognition. Just a surprise Christmas morning that changes everything.

This week, we looked back at some of our greatest Holiday Break-In moments to remind you what it’s all about and to get you ready for nominations opening Monday, November 10th. If there is someone you want to nominate, you can do so HERE at 8 am on Monday.

Let's start from the oldest date to something incredible that happened last year.

2018: Hot Wing's son Grayson joins him for a Holiday Break-In

2022: The "most surreal day" of Free Beer's career

2023: A landlord impromptu covers 2 months of rent for Free Beer's recipients

2024: Kelly's Hotel Surprise

2024: Steve helps get a family a car

These were only a smattering of moments from over 22 years of break-ins. Now, with more affiliate stations than ever participating, more holiday magic is about to be spread than ever before.

