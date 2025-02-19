Hi Idiots.

One of my favorite movies to come out in the last couple of years is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, largely because the film is absurd in many ways and I enjoy the vibe.

Throughout the film, Brad Pitt's character routinely drives past a girl trying to hitchhike, but he's never going the same way until it finally works out and he gives her a lift.

Hitchhiking has become a lost form of transportation over the years, with some states like Oklahoma and Maine having made it illegal to hitchhike. But there's no denying that hitchhiking is an iconic part of American culture due to its iconic way of asking for a ride: the hitchhiker's thumb.

The "hitchhiker" thumb as it's known is a bit of a genetic curiosity. Take a look at your thumb. Does your thumb go straight up or does it extend backwards in an arc? If it arcs back, you have a hitchhiker thumb. It's estimated only 24-36% of the US have hitchhiker thumbs. So, how good of hitchhikers would our show members be?

Turns out everyone on the show is rocking a hitchhiker's thumb except Maitlynn, so if her tire ever explodes on the side of the road somewhere, let's hope she either has some comfy shoes on or a good book handy.

