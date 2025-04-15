Hi Idiots.

Considering Earth Day, Volunteer Recognition Day, even spring cleaning, etc, are around the corner, this is the time of year that you take action to try helping the community around you. So to honor that, Kelly and Tommy joined up with Spartan Nash here in Grand Rapids to assist with their Helping Hands Day and learn how one of our region's largest food suppliers gives back.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

With over 800 people volunteering from within the company, Convoy of Help, and a local university, even CEO Tony Sarsam was on the floor helping. It's a pretty impressive and efficient operation that Spartan Nash is doing here.

Kelly Cheese Kelly Cheese loading...

Many of the goods being boxed and shipped are filled with a variety of non-perishable goods, ranging from canned goods to cereals. Bags were also packed with bathroom essentials. By the time we left at midday, 4 semi-trucks had been filled with boxes, and nearly 5,000 boxes had been packed. By the end of the day, 15,000 boxes will have been packed up and ready to be transported for whenever emergency help will be needed.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

SpartanNash has been able to help communities in need all around the country. When Florida was ravaged by hurricanes last year, they were able to send food to those in need. The wildfires in California earlier this year, the company was able to send food there, despite having no business there.

Now, the crew is currently sending food somewhere much closer to home: Michigan's northern region, which is currently struggling from a terrible ice storm that has left hundreds of thousands without power and has devastated over a million acres of forestry.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

It was a lot of fun helping out, and we'd love to do more volunteering days like this in the future.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Volunteer at Kids' Food Basket Some photos from when we volunteered with Kids' Food Basket in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill