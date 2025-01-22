Hi Idiots.

Plenty of people have a type. Maitlynn is famously known for her appreciation for men with Irish accents who are mean to everyone (except her). Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders, strikes fear in everyone he encounters but but treats his inner circle with a kindness no one else sees. Cillian Murphy is a much sought-after celebrity.

So I don't think anyone would be too caught off guard by someone saying "Hear me out" for any character he's played. But "hear me out", meaning you would smash someone that is an unconventional choice, for a character like Karen the Robot Wife from Spongebob or Dark Helmet from Spaceballs...? Yeah, a questionable choice that requires an in-depth explanation.

Like the above TikTok full of fictional characters, on the show today we discussed some "hear me out" characters of our own, ranging from Maitlynn's appreciation for Osmosis Jones, Beetlejuice, and The Mandalorian (helmet ON only), or Tommy's appreciation for Coco from Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends and the girl from the Education Connection commercials.

Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

However, it wasn't until we started hearing from the texting line did things started to fly off the rails. If you thought the show members had some truly cursed takes, our listeners took the cake (no pun intended) with who they believe deserves to be placed on a "hear me out' cake.

So let's hear some of your terrible great takes on this round of "Hear Me Out" - FBHW Edition.

Free Beer and Hot Wings and the "Hear Me Out" Cake Smash or pass on these hot takes? Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill