Happy Halloween! Today is finally the day to whip out your costumes, pour your overpriced candy in a bowl, and put your doorbell to use. My favorite time of the year, truly.

In the spirit of all things spooky and scary, two members of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, Maitlynn and Steve, have decided to lean into the fright of the night by sharing the spookiest paranormal moments that have ever happened to them.

Scary faces of Halloween pumpkin

A Dream or Something Else?

When Maitlynn was a kid, she would feel like something was holding her ankles down while she slept. This was usually accompanied by a nightmare. On this specific night, her nightmare consisted of a bunch of skeletons walking around the mall she always went to. Whenever she woke up, nobody would be there.

But this time, when she woke up, the Blue's Clues toy she slept with was "almost hovering about me" and fell on her. While it could have been that she was still half-asleep, it never happened again after she moved out of that house. Was it something in the house or just a dream?

A Dreadful Drive

In the fall of 2020, I went to feed my boyfriend's aunt's cats. She lived down in a heavily wooded area on some winding back-country roads. On my way home my phone was connected to my car's Bluetooth and was in my coat pocket. The road home cuts through a nature preserve, which is creepy enough as it is, but then something swooped down from the trees.

Photo by Jack B on Unsplash

It wasn't a deer because it didn't have legs and wasn't on the ground. The best way to describe it was as a "dementor" from Harry Potter. When she got home, she couldn't find her phone ANYWHERE. She logged onto "Find My iPhone" and it said it was in the driveway. So she looked in the car again and somehow it had ended up in the side door pocket on the PASSENGER side.

Someone with their car door open outside at night.

She remembered patting her pocket before leaving the aunt's house to make sure it was in there and would have heard it smack against the side of the door had it fallen out of her pocket. To this day, she's convinced there was some spirit either effing with me to get my attention for whatever reason.

Steve's Haunted House

After Steve bought his house back in 2010, he became convinced it was haunted. One of the first nights that he slept in the house, he had a dream that something was pulling very hard on his arm. I woke up and I swear he was being pulled off his bed by…something. It was so real he got out of bed and looked under it to make sure there wasn’t some demon baby living under there, waiting to devour his soul. Also, the basement in that house had crumbling walls and looked like a torture chamber.

So yeah. Totally haunted. Happy Halloween, buds! Below you can read more ghost stories from other listeners like you. I hope you get plenty of full-sized candy bars while trick or treating tonight.

