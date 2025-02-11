Hi Idiots.

Today's show was, for lack of a better word, wild. Since we're in the week of love with Valentine's Day right around the corner, it felt fitting to discuss the times when love or rather lovemaking took place between some, unlike sources. I think that this text from the 520 summed up the day pretty well:

Today's show was great, thank you. Lots of laughs... and incest.

Oedipus would have been kicking his feet in delight at some of these stories.

These situations where you bang your friend's parent, or even more wild, you shag a parent figure, is the inspiration for so many songs, books, pornos, etc. You get the idea. To think so many of you out there have stories like this was mindblowing.

We had three segments on this topic and were still only touched the surface (like many of you did to your friend's parents). So, let's see a couple more stories of times gone wild, ranging from massive age gaps to wild affairs to happy endings to unexpected deaths, here are more listener-submitted stories about people sleeping with their friend's parents.

