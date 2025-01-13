Why Free Beer Doesn’t Believe in New Year’s Resolutions

Hi Idiots.

The beginning of January aka the new year is always marked by people setting New Year's Resolutions for themselves with the goal of #NewYearNewMe. Gyms experience a 12% increase in membership in January. However, people statistically do not make it more than 10 days into the year with January 10th known as Quitter's Day.

Personally, making a strict resolution isn't super realistic, but making general goals seems to be the way to go. Most of the show is in agreeance, and we'll see where everyone lies with this philosophy in due time.

With all this in mind, I talked to each show member about their general goals for the year. Maitlynn shared her goals last week, and now we'll hear from Free Beer who offers a different perspective.

"Change Can Happen Anytime"

While many people like to use the New Year as a marker for a fresh start, Free Beer chose to provide an optimistic view of goal setting. When asked if he does New Year's resolutions, he simply said, "I do not do them." Why?

If I want to make a change, I will do it anytime. I don't think something new has to start on a Monday or anything.

I believe this is important to hear. Sometimes people struggle to make changes and while having a marker like New Year's can be helpful, you don't need to wait or get permission to make that change.

