Hi Idiots.

Like most jobs, there are plenty of things you can say outside of work that you probably shouldn't say on the job—most of the time that is due to keeping things professional. Not an FCC overload hovering over your shoulder threatening to give you a hefty fine.

It's like your mom threatening to wash your mouth with soap, but worse.

But some words will get people looking at you no matter where you are, and one of those words is the dramatically named F-Bomb. F you see kay, if you will. This daunting word has only been said on the show a handful of times, so let's revisit it a few times.

I am certain there are more moments than the ones highlighted here, so if you know of one send it my way.

Kelly Cheese, you gotta love her. She shows up on any dump list article more than anyone, bless her heart. But she has a pretty funny one-two punch. We'll start with one of her most iconic moments, followed by a pretty funny moment that references itself back years later.

This classic moment happened in 2020.

Two years later, Kelly dropped his gem.

There's this priceless moment where Free Beer successfully censored the F word but failed to censor the word before it.

Then there's the most recent F-up from the crew when Free Beer had one of his classic word mashups when he and Hot Wings were discussing special effects on television.

Again, if you know of more moments throughout the years, send them my way!

