Hi Idiots.

So, today was a little odd for all of us. This time every year, we always take half the week off because Free Beer is going to be commentating the BIG 10 Men's basketball tournament Wednesday-Sunday. So, today was supposed to be the last normal day before we have a Best-Of (Rerun) week.

So, why was today also a Best Of? Well, it would appear there is sickness making its way around the studio. Last Friday, Free Beer sounded like he was on the verge of losing his voice, which is never good when your entire job(s) rely on you talking. While he came in yesterday sounding better, he started feeling pretty bad throughout the day.

So at 3:48 AM this morning, we all got this message:

Good morning all. I feel terrible. I am going to stay home and rest today. Sorry!

With the biggest week of his basketball season taking place, he needed some time. But on top of that, it's making its way around the rest of the room. Some of us have some pretty important events taking place over our break, and we didn't want to risk becoming sicker. It was best to keep to ourselves today.

Everyone will be back in tip-top shape next week Monday, the 17th (St. Patrick's Day!), and ready for our live show in Albany next Friday. The live morning show is free for everyone (must be 21+), and tickets to the Live at Night show are still available.

