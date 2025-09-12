Hi Idiots.

Today on the show, we learned what my (Tommy) brain sounds like:

This was spurred by the discussion that today is National Video Game Day, a game meant to highlight the video game industry and all the memories people have created while playing video games over the years. Whether you grew up on the SNES, SEGA Genesis, the Wii, or played games on your phone, gaming has become an integral part of many people's lives.

I have been a gamer since I was a wee lad. My dad raised me playing Galaga and DIGDUG, and from there, my appreciation for these games blossomed. My favorite video games are Kingdom Hearts 2, Batman: Arkham City, Firewatch, and The Last of Us. I love each of these games for different reasons, and I would be happy to discuss why I think they're all wonderful.

However, the beauty of video games is that there is a wide variety of games, and everyone has different games that appeal to them. These are the ones the rest of the show has loved over the years.

Kelly

"I was obsessed with Wave Race on N64 and Sims for so long, but Mario Kart Wii is forever my fav."

Free Beer

Considering how big a stats nerd Free Beer is, it should come as no surprise that when Intellivision's Slam Dunk Super Pro Basketball (mouthful of a title) came into his orbit, he was obsessed. It was the first game ever to track stats, and he went way in.

But the first game he liked was one of the first popular baseball games, RBI Baseball.

Steve

"NHL95: The first NHL game that allowed you to create your own players and teams. My friend Doug and I stayed up for 24 hours straight and completed an entire 82-game season.

NBA Jam: I had all the cheat codes for hidden players written down in a notebook.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater: I skipped so many classes freshman year at Monmouth to play this game. My friend Craig actually failed out because he was so addicted to the game."

Maitlynn

"We had an N64 and loved Mario Party, but we also were obsessed with our Wii! Our fav games were Wii Sports, one of the Rayman Raving Rabbids games, Just Dance, AND the best one of all time - Hannah Montana Spotlight World Tour! On the DS, Nintendogs and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008."

Hot Wings

Contra was originally the game that Hot Wings got into, and he was hooked on it. Contra is notoriously one of the most challenging games, one that speedrunners still play today. The fact that Hot Wings was able to master all the jumps and attack patterns, memorizing them, and beat the game without fail is mighty impressive.

After graduating from college, he elevated his gaming skills and fell in love with Gran Turismo and the Medal of Honor series.

"There's just something about sneaking around and taking out Nazis."

I love video games, if you can't tell. Take some time this weekend to not touch the grass and play a game you haven't played in a while.

