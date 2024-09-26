These Are Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Comfort Shows

Hi Idiots.

Everyone has that TV show they love more than anything, that means something to them on some level. Sometimes the memories relate to who you watched it with, the time of your life you saw it, or just how great the show is.

Everyone on the show is constantly watching something new. It's odd to say this, but part of our job is watching new and interesting shows so we have something new to talk about. However, there's always that one show you know you can go back to and enjoy anytime and it will still be good.

So, here are a couple of shows that everyone on the show really enjoys without fault. You can take these are recommendations, too!

The Office (USA)

Let's get this one out of the way. To the shock of no one, everyone on the show loooves The Office. Few television shows have had a grip hold on pop culture like this unique sitcom about some really odd people working at a paper and office supply company.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

A well-known favorite on the show is Maitlynn's love for the long-running show It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, a show about some of the most depraved people you'll ever see on TV. Some of the jokes are so outlandish you'll need to pause and rewatch to catch it again.

Bluey

In a complete 180 from the other shows we've mentioned, Kelly wanted to share her admiration for the show Bluey, a show you've probably put on for the kids but found yourself enjoying along the way. Kelly used to babysit and watch it with the kids and enjoyed the positivity of the show. Now, she finds herself putting it on her and there just because.

Community

Chevy Chase, Joel McHale, Donald Glover, and more star in this show about a group of misfits in a study group at Greendale Community College, a barely afloat college that is just as wacky as the high jinks that happen in this show. Think of this as a high school sitcom but for adults.

Power Washing Videos

This is a commonality between Steve and Tommy that is funny. While this isn't technically a show, watching power washing and lawncare videos can be so satisfying to see the before and after in progress. Just do yourself a favor and watch this, you won't regret it.

