Hi Idiots.

Not to toot our own horns, but we on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show can be funny. We're prone to illicit a chuckle here and there. Sometimes we can make a moment funny, other times, well, we need a little help. That's where playing a well-timed drop comes into play courtesy of one Hot Wings.

There is an art to having a perfectly timed drop. Like when someone tells us something sad, and Hot Wings lets everyone know they had a bad day, or when Free Beer 🔥THE BURN KING🔥does his thing and roasts someone, and HW shoots a bow and arrow bullseye.

80376171 BananaStock loading...

Recently, at our Live Show on the Jersey Shore, the crew did a bit of a Q&A during Segment 17, and a question about what each show member's favorite drop was came up. You can watch the segment here if you're a fancy idiot; otherwise, just this once, we'll provide the answers to this question here.

Otherwise, if you have questions of your own, the text line is always open, or you can come see us in person at one of our live events.

Kelly

"Lord Jesus, there's a fire!"

Free Beer

Guy who is upset about tearing down a library.

Hot Wings

"cause you had a bad day"

honorable mentions: "hows bragging camp going" "oh, you mean anal?"

And this gem from Michael Jack Schmidt. The drop is right at the start of the clip.

Steve

"That must make banking difficult." The context of this drop is from an advertisement on our home station for a bank in the area. The script was a bit, well, colorful.

Maitlynn

"and now he's dead!" "shes DEAD!" "suck my butt."

What are your favorite drops? Let us know.

Free Beer and Hot Wings' Favorite Records Each member of the show's favorite records to listen to. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill