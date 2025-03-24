Hi Idiots.

After an exciting and fun weekend visiting our friends in the Capital region of New York for a morning and night show, it seems Kelly picked something up. Instead of her being out due to "food poisoning" (aka a gnarly hangover), she is actually out with a cold and has totally lost her voice.

She chose a terrible day to be sick because today is National Cocktail Day, and to celebrate, not only did we go over some new ways to say you're drunk on the show, but we're also going to learn everyone's go-to cocktails.

So what cocktails help the gang get "lost in the liquid forest" or get them "halfway to horsetown"?

Hot Wings - Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned. I think they taste good and I feel kinda cool holding one

Steve - Espresso Martini / White Russian

I have a major sweet tooth, so either an espresso martini or a white Russian for me.

Free Beer - Double Crown Royal & Coke Zero

Double Crown Royal and Cole zero, tall. Because I am basic. And an Espresso Martini. Same reason.

Kelly - Paper Plane / Aviation

I'm pretty uninformed when it comes to cocktails and drink names, so when Kelly dropped two drink names (both of which are flight-themed), I had to smile. Very fitting for a military kid.

During the cooler months I really love a well made Paper Plane. They’re not too sweet and they’re a lovely red color. During the warmer months I’m a huge fan of an Aviation cocktail. It’s gin based and the most lovely lavender grey color.

Maitlynn - Gin & Tonic / The "Dirtiest, Filthiest, Nastiest" Martini

I’m always down for a gin & tonic with lime or really any floral gin cocktail! Also a dirty, filthy, nasty martini with all the olive juice bc I’m a savory girl at heart.

So, if you want to buy us a drink at a live show, odds are we won't turn one of these down.

