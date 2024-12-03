Hi Idiots.

Imagine it's Christmas morning. You run out of your room to the Christmas tree to see what Santa brought down the chimney. You start shaking your presents for a hint of what is inside, and you eagerly run to wake up mom and dad (who obviously slept the entire night and weren't up wrapping gifts, nope).

Horizontal composition isolated on red of the real santa holding a dog kingpics loading...

As the years go by, what you ask for and what you receive will change, and maybe the "magic of Christmas" will change with it, but there will always be that one Christmas when you have something you've never forgotten, to this day.

These are the things our show members got that made Christmas unforgettable.

Kelly

Kelly's gift was a total blast from the past. A Radio Shack NOVA Pyramid Stereo that rotated when you switched it from CDs to tapes. Possibly the coolest speaker ever.

Mount Treasures via eBay Mount Treasures via eBay loading...

Hot Wings

Hot Wings best Christmas gift came when he was a sophomore in HS and he got a JVC boombox with dual cassette decks and a CD player. It was the only thing he asked for and it was beautiful. He took it everywhere. If there was a bus trip, he was the one bringing the tunes.

Mount Treasures via eBay Mount Treasures via eBay loading...

Maitlynn

Maitlynn's was her family dog Bella. She was in 6th grade when we got her. It was like a week before Christmas, and her parents surprised the girls by waking them up and just putting Bella in bed with her. There's a picture of Mait somewhere mid-saying “IS SHE OURS!?” Otherwise, she always got pumped about American Girl dolls.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Steve

From Steve:

Without a doubt, it was when we got the first Nintendo back in 1985 or 1986. My parents wrapped the box and put it under the tree, so, my brother and sister were super pumped when we ripped that one open. But then they told us to open the box and they had taken the Nintendo out and stuffed the box with socks. Rude. Turns out they had already hooked up the Nintendo for us on the TV and it was ready to go! Pretty awesome memory.

Tommy

Tommy's favorite Christmas gift, like Steve's, comes from Nintendo...30 years later. When his family got a Nintendo Wii for Christmas, it was one of the most hype Christmas gatherings to date. Everyone was playing Wii Sports bowling together, even his grandparents. It was a day to remember.

Next Generation Video Games Unveiled Getty Images loading...

Free Beer

Free Beer's best Christmas gift was an electric race track his brother got him when he was ten. Super surprised and it was awesome.

red toy car with a bow on top Photo by Mink Mingle on Unsplash loading...

