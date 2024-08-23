Why Free Beer and Hot Wings Took An Early Vacation

Hi Idiots.

Next week, we're taking the week before Labor Day off as we usually do. But you may have been confused to tune in today and find us doing a round of Best Of rather than a live show today. If you didn't like that, well, you're not going to be happy when we have "Best Of" all next week.

Laughing Icelandic horses JeannetteKatzir loading...

But as for today, you may have seen this post on our Facebook page:

A bit ominous, don't you think? Well, we have a little secret to admit, and it has to do with Dumber Than The Show.

Blame Steve

In the eight, nearly nine, months I've been with the show, there is one rule of thumb I've come to appreciate and live by:

If something goes wrong, blame Steve.

Today's oddity was brought to you by one man: Steve. Allow me to explain.

We recently learned at our latest live show that the show is undefeated at Dumber Than The Show in the month of August. Considering this is our last day of the show during August, only Steve needed to win today to keep our streak alive.

Producer Steve looking afraid Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

There's just one problem: Steve got cold feet. His fear of falling back into Club 100 led him to call off the entire show! Can you believe it!

I'm kidding, of course. It had nothing to do with Steve. Things just ended up working out easier for us to take the extra day, that's all. We'll be back Tuesday, September 3rd. Don't miss us too much!

