Alone At Home? Here’s What Free Beer and Hot Wings Do
Hi Idiots.
We all live pretty busy lives, especially as we get older. It's just a part of life, they say. It can be difficult to find time for the little things like keeping up with your hobbies or just taking time for yourself.
Whenever we have callers on the show, we ask "What is one fun fact or hobby about you?" eight times out of ten, the listener will laugh and say "I have three kids, I don't have time for that!" I barely feel like I have time and I'm not even slightly as busy as everyone else on the show or all of y'all.
So, I asked the show what their favorite downtime activities are, starting with Maitlynn. You are looking at exclusive photos of Maitlynn's famous "Junk Journal" full of random stickers and papers she has collected from nights out and traveling with the show. It is so sick and so eloquently put together.
"My favorite downtime activity is working on my junk journal! It’s a great way to save lil mementos from trips/events/fun days and it’s something relaxing that scratches a creative itch!"
As for Free Beer and Hot Wings, their favorite downtime activities line up perfectly with who we've gotten to know. Free Beer would like to continue his (virtual) coaching career in NBA 2k and College Football '25. They're his favorite, however, the success of his teams is mixed.
Hot Wings enjoys trying to design and build stuff like benches, cabinets, wall designs, and stuff like that.
