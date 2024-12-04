Hi Idiots.

Whether you start listening to Christmas music the day after Thanksgiving, December 1st, or after Halloween (if this is you, we need to talk), few hate Christmas music. It's shocking how after all these years, we hear largely the same rotation of Christmas songs yet we never grow tired of hearing them. I love Christmas music and I'm not afraid to say it.

WHAM! via Youtube WHAM! via Youtube loading...

For me, I always look forward to hearing the wonderful serenade of Last Christmas by Wham! because it is a certified banger. It saves me from tears and it makes me feel like someone special, what can I say? also, can we talk about how George Micheal died on Christmas? That's fate right there.

Christmas music comes every year, and these are the ones everyone on the show looks forward to.

Hot Wings

HW is a big fan of Christmas songs, to the point that choosing one is tough. However, his choice of Please Come Home For Christmas by the Eagles is a brilliant choice. A close second is O Holy Night by John Berry.

The Howard Stern Show via YouTube The Howard Stern Show via YouTube loading...

Maitlynn

It's "A Marshmallow World" for Maitlynn whenever it snows. An oldies classic, Dean Martin is one of those definitive Christmas artists. Her other favorite is "Willie Nice Christmas" by Kacey Musgraves.

Kelly

Kelly's favorite song screams the 2000s, featuring a young Justin Timberlake when *NSYNC was at its peak. "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by *NSYNC. From the floor to the ceiling, God sends you his love. You know that's right.

*NSYNC via YouTube *NSYNC via YouTube loading...

Free Beer

FB is our resident Grinch. Okay, not really, but he isn't super into Christmas music. But his favorite is possibly the definitive Christmas song: "Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives. It's the best time of the year, indeed.

Steve

Now, they say leave the best for last, and that's what I've done here. According to Steve, at least. But it's up for debate. Steve's favorite Christmas song is a tie between "Dominick the Donkey" by Lou Monte and "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" by Bruce Springsteen.

More funny Images from Animals click on an image: tepic loading...

We want to hear from YOU. What was your favorite moment from 2024? Let us know.

AI Created New Logos For The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show We love our logo and our audience does too. Hopefully. But what if we added some spice to it, from the world's most reliable source? Thank you, AI. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill