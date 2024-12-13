‘Christmas Catastrophe': A Free Beer and Hot Wings Christmas Jam
Hi Idiots.
Earlier this month we talked about our favorite Christmas songs ranging from Please Come Home For Christmas by the Eagles to Dominic the Donkey (hee-haw hee-haw). Plenty of variation. One of our favorite things on the show, however, is finding very unconventional Christmas songs. Like this curious one: "An Old Fashioned Christmas (Daddy's Home)".
It's not common for your song to have BREAKING NEWS built into it, but that's exactly what you get when you find out the family's father may have died in a car accident...mid song. A weird one, for sure.
Today, however, Free Beer stumbled upon a new questionable Christmas song today titled "Santa, Can I Ride My Bike In Heaven?". Another head-scratching song. All this talk of cursed Christmas songs led Steve to create two sad Christmas songs of his own via AI.
The first of two songs, "Snowflakes of Goodbye" is a sad Christmas song about someone sad and heartbroken experiencing their first Christmas after a relationship fell apart. It's a song full of melancholy and regret.
Then in a total 180°, Steve created "Christmas Catastrophe" an upbeat rock song that even though the tempo sounds optimistic, tells a story of a holiday where nothing goes right. Santa tripping on the chimney, eggnog gone bad, just a bunch of things gone wrong. Oh, and the FBHW show gets a shoutout, of course.
Verse]
Santa Claus tripped on the chimney once more
Dragged my presents then fell on the floor
Reindeer laugh
Oh they're such mean crew
Sipping cocoa while Santa's black and blue
[Verse 2]
Stockings hung were filled up with coal
Tried to cheer up but fell in a hole
Eggnog's ruined
It spilled on the tree
Family's yelling
I've been set free
[Chorus]
Christmas catastrophe
Hey it's true
Nothing’s going right
Feeling oh so blue
Turn the radio to Free Beer and Hot Wings
Laugh through the tears as the laughter stings
[Verse 3]
Turkey burned
It's as black as the night
Grandma's sleeping after one big bite
Christmas lights won't twinkle on cue
Blew a fuse and the house went dark too
[Verse 4]
Uncle Bob stuck in a Santa suit tight
Can't climb out
It's a pitiful sight
Cat's in the punch
Dog ate the ham
This holiday’s mess could fill an exam
[Chorus]
Christmas catastrophe
Hey it's true
Nothing’s going right
Feeling oh so blue
Turn the radio to Free Beer and Hot Wings
Laugh through the tears as the laughter stings
We're still taking requests for your favorite show moment this year. Let us know!
