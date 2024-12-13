‘Christmas Catastrophe': A Free Beer and Hot Wings Christmas Jam

Hi Idiots.

Earlier this month we talked about our favorite Christmas songs ranging from Please Come Home For Christmas by the Eagles to Dominic the Donkey (hee-haw hee-haw). Plenty of variation. One of our favorite things on the show, however, is finding very unconventional Christmas songs. Like this curious one: "An Old Fashioned Christmas (Daddy's Home)".

It's not common for your song to have BREAKING NEWS built into it, but that's exactly what you get when you find out the family's father may have died in a car accident...mid song. A weird one, for sure.

Today, however, Free Beer stumbled upon a new questionable Christmas song today titled "Santa, Can I Ride My Bike In Heaven?". Another head-scratching song. All this talk of cursed Christmas songs led Steve to create two sad Christmas songs of his own via AI.

The first of two songs, "Snowflakes of Goodbye" is a sad Christmas song about someone sad and heartbroken experiencing their first Christmas after a relationship fell apart. It's a song full of melancholy and regret.

Sad teen sitting on a couch in christmas time at home Getty Images loading...

Then in a total 180°, Steve created "Christmas Catastrophe" an upbeat rock song that even though the tempo sounds optimistic, tells a story of a holiday where nothing goes right. Santa tripping on the chimney, eggnog gone bad, just a bunch of things gone wrong. Oh, and the FBHW show gets a shoutout, of course.

Verse]

Santa Claus tripped on the chimney once more

Dragged my presents then fell on the floor

Reindeer laugh

Oh they're such mean crew

Sipping cocoa while Santa's black and blue

[Verse 2]

Stockings hung were filled up with coal

Tried to cheer up but fell in a hole

Eggnog's ruined

It spilled on the tree

Family's yelling

I've been set free

[Chorus]

Christmas catastrophe

Hey it's true

Nothing’s going right

Feeling oh so blue

Turn the radio to Free Beer and Hot Wings

Laugh through the tears as the laughter stings

[Verse 3]

Turkey burned

It's as black as the night

Grandma's sleeping after one big bite

Christmas lights won't twinkle on cue

Blew a fuse and the house went dark too

[Verse 4]

Uncle Bob stuck in a Santa suit tight

Can't climb out

It's a pitiful sight

Cat's in the punch

Dog ate the ham

This holiday’s mess could fill an exam

[Chorus]

Christmas catastrophe

Hey it's true

Nothing’s going right

Feeling oh so blue

Turn the radio to Free Beer and Hot Wings

Laugh through the tears as the laughter stings

We're still taking requests for your favorite show moment this year. Let us know!

